First Line Brewing company honors veterans and first responders

Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson helped show support for those who have served and made a difference in the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First Line Brewing, located at 4906 S. Buffalo St., is a local bar that is known for specifically giving back to first responders.

Each year first responders gather around for fun, food, and beer to celebrate their hard work and dedication.

The event is also in support of veterans who have served this country and who are still serving this country.

This year the company invited a special guest to help celebrate their annual event.

Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson was invited to sign autographs and put smiles on fans faces.