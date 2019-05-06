We're getting our first look at the plans to bring a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and other big changes to South Buffalo. The design and landscape architecture firms shared this rendering of their ideas.

For perspective, the Botanical Gardens and Our Lady of Victory Basillica is on the left. Besides the golf course and education center on the old Republic Steel site, the plans would revive the arboretum near the gardens with a lake and walking paths.

There are still many steps to go, and money to be raised however before this happens.But they're hoping pictures like this will help drum up some excitement.

Kevin Gaughan