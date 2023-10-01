First ever SUNY Cannabis Convention takes place on Tuesday

One of the keynote speakers is a doctor from the Dent Neurologic Institute on medical Marijuana and Headaches, Dr. Laszlo Mechtler.

SANBORN, N.Y. — On Tuesday at Niagara County Community College more than 200 people are attending the first SUNY Cannabis conference.

"So our conference today, this is on all facets of the industry from seed to sale. So we have talks on things like regulatory language, medical applications of cannabis, processing, cultivation, marketing, job skills, everything that anyone might be interested with when they are looking to enter the workforce in cannabis," Carolyn Stanko, program coordinator & professor at NCCC, said.



One of the keynote speakers is a doctor from the Dent Neurologic Institute on medical Marijuana and Headaches, Dr. Laszlo Mechtler. Other featured speakers include marketing specialists, farmers, laboratory operators, and representatives from the Office of Cannabis Management.

The break-out session covered topics including education, culinary arts, agriculture, compliance, advocacy, retail products, community outreach, labor, and workforce development.

It is open to the public and runs until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.