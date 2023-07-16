First-ever Holifest in Williamsville to bring people together, share a cause

There's a special event happening aimed at bringing the community together and raising awareness about underprivileged children in India.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — There's a special event happening aimed at bringing the community together and raising awareness about underprivileged children in India.

The event is called Holifest and it's hosted by Akshaya Patra, which is a non-profit organization that provides nutritious and hot meals to underprivileged children in India. There is also a local chapter here in Buffalo, NY.

This organization is one of the worlds largest midday school meal programs in the world. It feeds about 2,000,000 every day in schools across India. The goal is that no child should be deprived of education because of hunger.

The Buffalo chapter wanted to celebrate Holi in the summer. Holi is a popular Hindu festival. It is also known as a Festival of Colors. It celebrates love, joy and the arrival of Spring.

"Normally Holi comes around in March, but with our weather, we can't celebrate. We can't go out. It's still cold out there," Joyotsna Bhatnagar, a volunteer with Akshaya Patra said.

They also wanted to bring a light to a conversation that often gets overlooked.

"I am a mom. I know how dearly I want my kids to be educated. As a mom, I am focus on nourish for my children, so when I think about that their are children out there who don't get meals or who are hungry or who have to drop out of school because they don't have food. It breaks my heart," Akruti Babaria, a volunteer with Akshaya Patra said. Babaria is also the owner of Kulture Khazana. She is giving one color packet to each person registered for their event.

Holifest is a free event. Outside colors are not permitted. Extra color packets will be on sale, as well as snacks. Holifest will be held at Bassett Park on 359 Klein Road in Williamsville. It will be on July 16th from 3p-5p.