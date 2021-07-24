First Chalk Art Festival underway in Hamburg

The festival was put on hold on Saturday afternoon because of rain. It will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hopes for better weather.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you're looking for something fun and different this weekend, you may want to check out the first Chalk Art Festival in Hamburg.

The festival was put on hold, though, on Saturday afternoon because of rain. The artists got some drawing in but had to tarp things up to salvage their designs.

For the event, 20 artists will claim and design a sidewalk square at Alchemy Wine Bar, on Union Street, on Saturday and Sunday. The proceeds will benefit Upward Design for Life, a local nonprofit.