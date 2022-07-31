First school drive held in memory of Dr. Jonathan Daniels

Dr. Daniels and his two daughters Jordan and Jensen were killed in a buffalo house fire on the fourth of July. before his death dr. daniels was working to help the Jefferson Avenue community part of his vision was to have a backpack giveaway. Today, it happened dozens and dozens of people were served outside urban family practice.

"He was a pediatrician and he served the children ok and he wanted to uplift the children and so that's why we're giving backpacks right before they go back to school to help support them during their journey in school," said Dr. Emmekunla Nylader. "It brings tears to my eyes to know that we have the support of the community and support from jacobs school of medicine on this mission to provide backpacks to the community."