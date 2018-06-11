NIAGARA FALLS, NY — NIAGARA FALLS, NY-Niagara Falls State Park will offer viewing parties for every night of the six-part Cascades of Fire International Fireworks competition. Each show will begin at 9 p.m. and is expected to run approximately 18 minutes on the International Control Dam.

The schedule for each show is as follows:

China - Friday, November 9th

Finland - Saturday, November 10th

Brazil - Sunday, November 11th

Vietnam - Friday, November 16th

Italy - Saturday, November 17th

Canada - Sunday, November 18th

Free parking is available in Lot #2 on Goat Island after 5 p.m. Shuttles will be available from Lot #2 to Lot #3. Overflow parking will be available in the Prospect Street lot and the City of Niagara Falls lot located at the corner of 1st Street and Buffalo Avenue. Street parking will also be available around the perimeter of the park. Park Police are advising motorists to avoid stopping along the Niagara Scenic Parkway or Riverway during the show.

