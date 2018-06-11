NIAGARA FALLS, NY — NIAGARA FALLS, NY-Niagara Falls State Park will offer viewing parties for every night of the six-part Cascades of Fire International Fireworks competition. Each show will begin at 9 p.m. and is expected to run approximately 18 minutes on the International Control Dam.
The schedule for each show is as follows:
- China - Friday, November 9th
- Finland - Saturday, November 10th
- Brazil - Sunday, November 11th
- Vietnam - Friday, November 16th
- Italy - Saturday, November 17th
- Canada - Sunday, November 18th
Free parking is available in Lot #2 on Goat Island after 5 p.m. Shuttles will be available from Lot #2 to Lot #3. Overflow parking will be available in the Prospect Street lot and the City of Niagara Falls lot located at the corner of 1st Street and Buffalo Avenue. Street parking will also be available around the perimeter of the park. Park Police are advising motorists to avoid stopping along the Niagara Scenic Parkway or Riverway during the show.
