Fireworks scheduled for the 4th of July in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Many towns have canceled their 4th of July activities this year due to concerns regarding COVID-19; however, Chautauqua County is taking a different approach.

Chautauqua County plans on shooting off fireworks at Lakeside Park in Mayville on the 4th of July. The fireworks will be shot off from the park over the lake, and can be viewed from anywhere on the north side of the lake.