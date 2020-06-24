Fireworks scheduled for the 4th of July in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Many towns have canceled their 4th of July activities this year due to concerns regarding COVID-19; however, Chautauqua County is taking a different approach.
Chautauqua County plans on shooting off fireworks at Lakeside Park in Mayville on the 4th of July. The fireworks will be shot off from the park over the lake, and can be viewed from anywhere on the north side of the lake.
The county asks viewers to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Chautauqua County also advises that Lakeside Park will be closed for firework fallout.
The fireworks being at 10 p.m.