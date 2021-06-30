Where to watch firework displays this weekend in Western New York

Last year Independence Day celebrations were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year there are plenty of events to check out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Fourth of July is only a few days away, and many places in Western New York plan on celebrating the holiday with firework displays this weekend.

Here is a list of some of the firework shows that will take place this weekend broken down by days:

Friday, July 2

Seneca Resorts and Casinos will hold an Independence Day fireworks show at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino located at 310 Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. The show will begin at 9:40 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Town of Tonawanda will hold an Independence Day celebration at Kenney Field. Food trucks will be on site selling food and refreshments starting at 6:30 p.m. The American Legion Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

The Village of Akron has a full schedule of 4th of July events planned from July 1 to July 4, with fireworks scheduled to take place Saturday at dusk. Fireworks will be set off at Veterans Park located at Buell Street. For more information, click here.

The Village of Silver Creek will have a fireworks display at dusk at George Borrello Park.

Newfane and Olcott Beach also has a full schedule of events happening on July 3 and July 4. On July 3 there will be a car and bike cruise, extended hours at the Olcott Beach Carousel Park, as well as a special concert by Mark Mazur Quartet featuring Lisa Christie. Fireworks are scheduled to happen at 10 p.m. over Lake Ontario. More information can be found on the Newfane and Olcott Beach Facebook page.

Sunday, July 4

The City of Niagara Falls will hold a firework display at Hyde Park at dusk.

The Town of Wheatfield will be setting off fireworks at Oppenheim Park when it gets dark. There will also be music provided by Sooner Tunes Productions.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is holding a Fourth of July fireworks show at Highmark Stadium. Anyone is welcome to attend; however there will be a $5 admission charge per vehicle. Lots open at 8 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at sundown. Click here for more information.

The Village of Lancaster will start its 4th of July celebration at 10 a.m. with a parade at Walter Winter Drive and Erie Street. Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Seneca Resorts and Casinos will hold an Independence Day fireworks show at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino located at 777 Seneca Allegany Boulevard in Salamanca. The show will begin at 9:40 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will have a fireworks show on the 4th of July in addition to carnival rides, fair food vendors, live music and other attractions. Fireworks will take place at dusk, and the cost of admission is included with the entry fee. Click here for more information.

The Village of Mayville plans on holding its annual fireworks display on July 4th at Lakeside Park. The fireworks show will be held over Chautauqua Lake’s north basin at 10 p.m., according to the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau.

Bemus Point will have a fireworks display over Bemus Bay on 4th of July. The fireworks show will be visible from the village park and from the boats and docks around Bemus Bay.

The City of Dunkirk will hold a fireworks show at dusk at Dunkirk City Pier and Memorial Park.

Monday, July 5