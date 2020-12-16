Firemen's Association provides holiday safety tips

For any holiday you are celebrating, the association advises taking safety precautions with decorations and candles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're making a list and checking it twice, you should probably do the same for safety precautions in your home this holiday season.

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York shared on Wednesday some helpful tips for everyone who will be decorating for the holiday season.

“The holiday season is a very special time of the year,” said FASNY President John P. Farrell. “Unfortunately, we see more fires happen during the holidays. Watering your Christmas tree, checking your smoke alarms, being mindful of candles and following cooking safety are all simple and easy actions everyone can take.”

According to the association, many fires this time of year are traced back to storms, heating systems, decorations and candles.

Here are some holiday decorating tips from FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association:

Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Keep decorations away from windows and doors.

Here are some fire safety tips for Christmas trees:

Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.

Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out.

Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.

Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle.

Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor.

Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.