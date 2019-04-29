GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Mayday.

It's a word firefighters hope they will never hear come through their radio. It means that a firefighter is in trouble and needs to be rescued.

"This is one of those kind of things that demands the absolute greatest amount of discipline, and at the same time it is probably the most chaotic operation that goes on, on the fire ground," former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Mike Lombardo said.

In order to prepare, Getzville Fire Department hosts Getzville Rapid Intervention Training, or GRIT.

"Rapid intervention training is firefighters training and learning to save their own" Lombardo said.

The two-day course attracts firefighters, instructors and staff from around the region. The course puts first responders through rigorous rescue training.

"Everything from moving concrete and getting someone trapped underneath out from under it," Lombardo said. "Opening up walls to breach them to be able to get a firefighter who is trapped in a collapse."

For the final training exercise, the 50 firefighters were given a scenario to save downed firefighters in a smoke and obstacle filled structure.

"Approximately 100 firefighters every year to this day die in the line of duty in the United States, so it's very critical for us to be ready and trained to be able to help each other," Lombardo said.

There is still a need for volunteer firefighters across the country and in Western New York.

This weekend was Recruit New York, which is when departments throughout the state work to recruit more volunteer firefighters.

"Volunteerism is down, so it takes a number of different fire companies to work together to put out a fire and this just sort of provides consistency of training," Ellicott Creek Fire Captain Bob Zacher said.

"These people do it out of the goodness of their hearts so it's something that should really be appreciated," Lombardo said.

If you would like more information on how to become a volunteer firefighter, click here.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Fire destroys two houses in Cheektowaga

Recruit New York aims to attract new volunteer firefighters

Fire destroys home in Niagara Falls