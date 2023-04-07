x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighters responding to fire on Main Street in Medina, people asked to avoid the area

People are being asked to avoid Main Street in the Village of Medina because of a fire.
Credit: Christopher Busch

MEDINA, N.Y. — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Main Street in Medina.

Orlean County Emergency Management posted on Facebook asking people to avoid Main Street in the Village of Medina while crews respond to a fire.

Christopher Busch, president of The Orleans Renaissance Group, Inc., shared a photo of the fire with 2 On Your Side showing smoke coming from the building near the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue. 

Credit: Christopher Busch

This is a developing story and 2 On Your Side will share updates as they arrive.

🚨 Please be advised there is a working structure fire occurring now - Please avoid Main Street /Rt. 63 through the Village of Medina at this time. 🚨

Posted by Orleans County Emergency Management on Friday, April 7, 2023

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Transit Drive-Ins Open Tonight

Before You Leave, Check This Out