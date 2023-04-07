Firefighters responding to fire on Main Street in Medina, people asked to avoid the area

People are being asked to avoid Main Street in the Village of Medina because of a fire.

MEDINA, N.Y. — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Main Street in Medina.

Orlean County Emergency Management posted on Facebook asking people to avoid Main Street in the Village of Medina while crews respond to a fire.

Christopher Busch, president of The Orleans Renaissance Group, Inc., shared a photo of the fire with 2 On Your Side showing smoke coming from the building near the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue.

This is a developing story and 2 On Your Side will share updates as they arrive.