Niagara Falls firefighters battle blaze Thursday night on 17th Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late Thursday night firefighters responded to residential fire on 17th Street in Niagara Falls.

The fire originated from a bedroom on the second floor of the building, according to a release from the City of Niagara Falls. Residents of the second floor apartment were evacuated. They were exposed to smoke, but first-aid was not requested.

The first-floor residents escaped unharmed. A resident of the third floor was not home at the time of the fire, according to the release.

The American Red Cross was also called to assist the first and second floor residents with housing.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other building in the neighborhood.