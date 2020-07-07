Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Kenmore Mercy Hospital

A spokesperson for the hospital says an air conditioning unit on the roof of Kenmore Mercy Hospital malfunctioned Tuesday morning, causing a small electrical fire.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to Kenmore Mercy Hospital Tuesday morning for reports of a possible fire.

A spokesperson for the hospital says an air conditioning unit on the roof of the hospitall malfunctioned Tuesday morning, causing a small electrical fire.

Several fire companies responded and put out the fire quickly.

The hospital says associates in non-patient care areas were evacuated for a short time as a precaution. No hospital services or patient care areas were affected.

NITTEC reports that Elmwood Avenue from Hampton Parkway to Westchester Boulevard was closed just before 11 a.m., but was reopened around 11:30 a.m.