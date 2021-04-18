x
Firefighters respond to massive fire in Niagara Falls

A spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls says the Niagara Falls Fire Department is currently investigating the fire.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Firefighters in Niagara Falls responded to the scene of a large fire early Sunday morning on Niagara Street.

Massive flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen around 6 a.m. from 2 On Your Side's camera on top of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. It's unclear at this time how many buildings were involved or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. 2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

