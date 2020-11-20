Firefighters respond to large industrial fire in Niagara Falls

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at Cascades Containterboard Packaging on Royal Avenue in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Multiple firefighters are at the scene of a large fire on Royal Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Flames broke out around 10 AM in an covered area of the Cascades Containerboard Packaging Company where old carboard and boxes are stored. That material is used to manufacture new containers.

A spokesperson for the company said there are four water towers in that part of the plant erected specifically in the event of a fire like this.

There have been no injuries so far and no word yet on how the fire started.