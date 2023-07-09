Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Medina

Firefighters responded to 238 West Center Street for a report of smoke in the building and found a fire in an occupied apartment

MEDINA, N.Y. — Firefighters in Medina were called to apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to 238 West Center Street for a report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fire in an unoccupied apartment on the first floor.

Firefighters helped evacuate residents from the other apartments in the building.

Officials say the fire was contained to a room in the apartment, and smoke damage throughout the one apartment. The three other apartments were not damaged by the fire, but did have some smoke inside that firefighters worked to clear out.

One resident was taken to Medina Memorial Hospital to be treated and was later released. No firefighters were hurt.

Orleans County Emergency Management Office is handling the investigation. No cause has been determined at this time.