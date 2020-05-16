ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — In the Southtowns, firefighters spent Saturday morning remembering a captain who spent 61 years of his life helping keep the Town of Evans safe.

The Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company shared this video with 2 On Your Side of Saturday morning's procession by several fire companies at the funeral of Captain Angelo Rizzuto, who started serving with the company in 1959.

In that time, he led the company through countless changes and taught hundreds of other firefighters the medical care techniques they could use to save lives.

He was honored by the legislature just a few months ago, while he was still responding to dozens of calls with the company, and here was the final radio call at Saturday's funeral.

"For our brother firefighter Captain Angelo Rizzuto, an active and dedicated member of the Evans fire hall and fire company for over 61 years, his last alarm. He has come home."

