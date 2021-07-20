Firefighters battling blaze at PPE manufacturing facility in Amherst

The Amherst Police Department posted on Twitter asking the public to avoid this area as emergency crews work to put out the blaze.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Amherst.

The fire broke out at 120 Earhart Drive at a business called Premium PPE, a mask and personal protection manufacturing facility.

The Amherst Police Department posted on Twitter asking the public to avoid this area as emergency crews work to put out the blaze.

The fire is direct across the thruway from the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport and is causing traffic issues on that roadway. A viewer shared a picture of a plane landing near the massive cloud of smoke coming from the fire.

@wgrz plane flying through the smoke from fire off the 90! pic.twitter.com/stCDHbhuY1 — Rock Lion Goods (@RockLionGoods) July 20, 2021

2 On Your Side has a crew at the scene of the fire. We will update this story as more information becomes available.