NIAGARA, N.Y. — Firefighters remain on the scene of a mutual-aid blaze that broke out early Friday morning at the former Military Road School in the Town of Niagara.

An assistant chief tells 2 On Your Side a passerby called 911 after spotting flames coming from the building around 5:30 A.M.

He says the building has been unoccupied for close to 30 years due to asbestos and structural issues.

As a result of the wind blown smoke from the fire, the Town of Niagara Veterans Memorial Community Park is closed until further notice. Also, police say Military Road between Lockport Road and Rt. 31 is expected to be closed for a good portion of the day.

The Tops/Rite Aid plaza can be accessed off Grauer and the Isherwood and surrounding neighborhood off the side streets on 31.

Investigators have not been able to get in the building yet to determine a cause. Fortunately, no one was hurt.