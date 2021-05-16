Firefighters battle blaze at Braun’s Concert Cove in Newstead

Damage to both the building and its contents is estimated at $400,000.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Several fire companies were called to Braun's Concert Cove in Newstead Saturday night following multiple reports that smoke was coming from the building.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at 11891 Main Road. Upon arrival, Newstead Fire Chief Chris Bower said smoke and flames could be seen. The fire was contained in about a half hour.

Fire crews estimate that there was $200,000 worth of damage to the structure, and $200,000 worth of damage the contents. No injuries were reported.