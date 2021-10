The call for the first alarm went out around 10:50 p.m., and it was upgraded to a 2nd alarm around 11 p.m. Clinton Street is now closed off to traffic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Sunday night on the 1000 block of Clinton Street.

The call for the first went out around 10:50 p.m. in the Babcock neighborhood, and it was upgraded to a 2nd alarm around 11 p.m.

A 2 On Your Side photographer on the scene said he saw plastic on the doors, and Clinton Street had been closed off to traffic.