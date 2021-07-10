Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirts now available for presale

Since Sunday morning, Buffalo Bills fans have been buzzing about Josh Allen's high school sweatshirt. Now they're available for purchase online.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia will finally be able to get their hands on an exclusive piece of merchandise.

Since Sunday morning, Buffalo Bills fans have been buzzing about Josh Allen's Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt. Firebaugh is Allen's high school alma mater in California.

When Allen arrived to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans wearing a gray Firebaugh hoodie, Bills fans went straight to social media to find out how to buy them. After several inquiries, the high school posted on Twitter that the shirts are no longer available, but said an online store would be up and running soon.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted a few days later, "You wanted it, we got it."

You wanted it, we got it.



Shop the official Firebaugh hoodie: https://t.co/LDOFJ3C2fI pic.twitter.com/yOhdx1HbUa — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 6, 2021

The Firebaugh Eagles hoodie is currently available for presale through the One Buffalo website. According to the website, the shirt is a limited time special edition item and proceeds from the sale of the sweatshirt will benefit Firebaugh High School.