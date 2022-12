At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday.

At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said that's where the fire did begin. The damage was estimated at $150,000.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.