2 injured in Buffalo crash involving fire truck, school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A school bus driver and a bus aide were both injured in a crash involving a fire truck early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened between a fire truck and a school bus around 7:15 a.m. at the corner of East Lovejoy Street and North Ogden Street in Buffalo.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that a Buffalo fire truck was responding to a two-alarm fire on Goethe Street when the accident happened.

Only the driver and a bus aide were on the school bus at the time of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.