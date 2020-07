The road is closed between Niagara Falls Blvd. and Bear Ridge Road.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large house fire in North Tonawanda.

It happened at a home on Tonawanda Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Our 2 On Your Side team says that there is a large hole in the roof of the home.

The section of Tonawanda Creek Road between Niagara Falls Blvd and Bear Ridge Rd. is closed while investigators search for a cause.