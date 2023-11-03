Chautauqua County to give away free smoke detectors to residents

October is fire prevention month, and Chautauqua County is reminding people on how to remain safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — October is fire prevention month, and Chautauqua County is reminding people on how to remain safe.

In an effort to keep people safe, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigator Team is offering residents free smoke detectors. The funding for the program is through ARPA funding, that was approved by the county legislator.

Undersheriff Rich Telford states “about a year ago, County Legislator Dan Pavlock (District 14) approached me, knowing I was part of the Fire Investigation Team. We had a string of fires locally and he asked if we typically found working smoke detectors during our investigation. Based on our discussions, he suggested we utilize some ARPA money to benefit the residents and possibly avoid a tragedy”.

A nationwide study showed that 60% of fire fatalities had no smoke detectors or smoke alarms that didn't work properly when the fires occurred.

Those interested in getting a free detector can stop by the Sheriff's Office in Chautauqua County in Mayville, people can also call (716)-753-4254 or email smoke@sheriff.us. There will be a limit of 2 detectors per household, and available while supplies last.