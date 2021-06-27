Fire rips through detached garage in Town of Royalton

No injuries were reported. The 30-foot-by-50-foot garage housed a full gym, and a 1941 Oldsmobile sustained extensive damage.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A detached garage and its contents were considered a total loss after a Sunday afternoon fire in the Town of Royalton.

No injuries were reported at the Lincoln Avenue fire, which was reported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 6:38 p.m.

The 30-foot-by-50-foot garage housed a full gym, and a 1941 Oldsmobile sustained extensive damage.

Fire departments responding to the scene included Terry's Corners, Gasport, and Wolcottsville.