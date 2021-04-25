Fire levels barn in Delevan; crews fight wind on scene

Fire crews had to truck in water to help put out the flames, and an excavator was used to clear out any hot spots.

DELEVAN, N.Y. — Crews had their hands full with a barn fire in Delevan on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 3 p.m. and when 2 On Your Side photojournalist Catie Brown, arrived about 2 hours later the structure was leveled.

Windy conditions made the fire very difficult to put out. The roof caved in a few minutes after firefighters arrived.

"The barn was roughly 60 yards by 100 yards. They did have animals, but I think they got most of them out. I'm not sure if any got harmed or hurt. We haven't salvaged through everything. There were some cows and horses in there," Delavan Fire Chief Jeremy Lavery said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.