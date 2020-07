A building caught fire early Friday morning on Dismonda Street near Cazenovia Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews responded to a call of a building that caught fire early Friday morning in South Buffalo.

A building on the corner of Dismonda Street and Hillside Avenue, near Cazenovia Park, went up in flames Friday. Crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene says the roof of the building partially collapsed, but everybody inside made it out safely.