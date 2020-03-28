BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a second-alarm fire in the 100 block of Comet Avenue, near the Regal Elmwood Center, on Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

After an investigation, the fire was found to have started just before 4 p.m. on the first floor of an auto service shop.

The damage was estimated at $175,000, which included three vehicles that were inside.

The cause remains under investigation.

