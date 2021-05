The fire broke out early Friday morning at 1 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people had to be evacuated following an overnight fire at a Buffalo high rise.

The fire broke out at 335 Summer St., the Sedita Apartments, located at the corner of Summer and Richmond on the West Side.

The first started on the 8th floor, and caused about $500,000 in damage.

Ten people had to be evacuated, they are being helped by the Red Cross.