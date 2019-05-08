AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Central Fire say unattended food on the stove was to blame for a two-story house fire Sunday afternoon.

The one person who was home at the time escaped without injury. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

Responders were called to the scene on the 100 block of Route 277 South, near Route 5, at 3:41 p.m. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the house did have smoke and water damage.

Route 277 South was closed for more than two hours, between Reist Street and Route 5, while firefighters were on the scene.

Amherst Fire officials listed $100,000 in damage to the structure and $60,000 in damage to the contents of the house.