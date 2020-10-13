Fire in 12-story apartment complex in Buffalo causes $250,000 in damage

Fire officials say one dog died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting one adult.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Investigators say a fire Tuesday afternoon in Buffalo caused a quarter-million dollars in damage.

According to officials, Buffalo fire responded to the fire around 1 p.m. inside a 12 story high rise apartment complex, located at 8 Hertel Avenue.

Investigators say the two alarm fire began in the kitchen of a 6th floor apartment and the damage is estimated at $250,000.

Fire officials say one dog died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting one adult.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

October is Fire Prevention Month and the theme this year is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen". According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), home cooking fires are the leading cause of US home fires.

Two more fire house drive-up days are scheduled for Buffalo. The first will take place Wednesday, October 14 from 6-8 PM at Engine 23 at 3226 Bailey Avenue.

The second is set for this Saturday, October 17 from 10 AM- Noon at Engine36/Ladder 13 located at 860 Hertel Avenue. Free smoke detectors, coloring books and fire prevention safety tips will be available.

You are asked to stay in your car if attending. More information can be found here.

For more information about these events and other Fire Prevention Month activities, click here.