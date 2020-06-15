Fire heavily damages home of new member of Grand Island Fire Department

Flames broke out shortly before 11 PM Sunday at the home on Fix Rd.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The home of a new EMS member of the Grand Island fire department suffered heavy damage in a late night fire Sunday.

Crews were called to the home on Fix Rd. shortly before 11 PM.

When they got there, they found their fellow crew member had already gotten out safely and that the basement and first floor were fully engulfed.

Just as firefighters had gotten inside to put out flames that extended to the second floor, they needed to evacuate as there was an imminent danger the floor was about to collapse.