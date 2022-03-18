Fire displaces Lockport couple, their daughters asking community to help parents

The Coughlins have lived in their home on Mapleton Road for 22 years. On Monday, a fire destroyed the garage, the roof caved in, and there's smoke and water damage.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Mark and Diane Coughlin have made memories in their home on Mapleton Road for the last 22 years.

"It used to be the party house where everyone would get together," said their daughter, Michelle Coughlin. "It's just horrible to walk through and see what has happened."

Michelle Coughlin says it smelled like something was burning in the kitchen on Monday morning.

"We opened the door that led to the garage and the back hall, and saw smoke, and quickly closed the door," she said.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely.

Firefighters are still investigating what started the blaze that led to a garage destroyed, the roof of the home caved in, and smoke and water damage to the inside of Mark and Diane Coughlin's home.

Their daughter, Kathleen Nevins, says her parents also had to deal with flooding last year, on top of all the medical issues they have.

"They really can't seem to catch a break in the last year with things around the house, and they're not the type of people to ask for help," Nevins said.

So Nevins and Michelle Coughlin are asking the community to help them worry a little less about their parents with a GoFundMe.

You can donate by clicking here.

"It would just make me feel really proud of our community more than I already do, and my parents would be forever grateful for this wonderful support, and they already are for what they've gotten," Nevins said.

Mark and Diane Coughlin's neighbors have given them some food and clothes while they stay with other family in town.

But soon the couple and their daughters hope that house on Mapleton Road will be back together again.

"Every Sunday, our family has a Bills party," Michelle Coughlin said. "Those memories are ever engrained in our heads."