Fire displaces 9 people from their Amherst home

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Fire officials are looking into the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighers were called to 122 Berehaven Drive for a report of a bedroom fire just after 1pm. When they arrived, they found the second floor of the right side of the duplex on fire.

Several fire companies in Amherst and Town of Tonawanda assisted in putting out the fire.