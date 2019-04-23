CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A fire broke out Monday evening on Long Avenue in Cheektowaga, prompting multiple area fire departments to rush to the scene.

A representative from Pine Hill Fire said the blaze began at a garage at 44 Long Street, a vacant house, in the back. The spokesman then said the fire then spread to a two-and-half-story house at 38 Long Avenue that was occupied, though everyone there got out safely.

Buffalo Fire was among the crews that assisted.

Pine Hill Fire said three garages and two houses were impacted. Officials said the house at 44 Long was a total loss and that the house at 38 Long might be a total loss, as well.

Cheektowaga Police had said Genesee Street in Cheektowaga was shut down between Pine Ridge and Andrews Avenue as crews fought the fire.

WGRZ

