GAINESVILLE, N.Y. — An early morning fire has left a storage building on the grounds of the Letchworth Central Schools a total loss.

The call came in just before 8 A.M. to the School Rd. location in the Town of Gainesville.

The pole barn style building was used to store a golf cart, and a gator UTV along with a large amount of sports equipment used at the school.

Deputies say the golf cart somehow malfunctioned and started the fire. Damage was set at $120,000.