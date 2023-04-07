x
Fire destroys home in Town of Evans

Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire on Lenox Street at Eisenhower Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family in the Town of Evans has been displaced after a fired destroyed their home Friday morning.

All four members of the family were able to escape. Two people were taken to ECMC where one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the other was evaluated, according to the Town of Evans Police.

The house has been reported as a total loss.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

