Fire destroys home in Town of Evans

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family in the Town of Evans has been displaced after a fired destroyed their home Friday morning.
Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire on Lenox Street at Eisenhower Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
All four members of the family were able to escape. Two people were taken to ECMC where one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the other was evaluated, according to the Town of Evans Police.
The house has been reported as a total loss.
The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.