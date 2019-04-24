BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Firefighters were called to 918 Garden Avenue early Wednesday morning for a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, the structure was completely engulfed in flames and threatening a neighboring home.

While some firefighters worked to hold back the fire, others entered the house next door to stop the potential spread of flames.

While the original structure was lost, the house next door suffered only limited damage to the exterior.

Red Cross is assisting some occupants of the homes.

Larry Kensinger

