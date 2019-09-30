NIAGARA, N.Y. — Fire has destroyed a building at Niagara Coating Services.

Fire crews were called to the site on Quarry Road in the Town of Niagara just after 8:30 am Monday.

2 On Your Side spoke to Town of Niagara Police Chief James Suitor who said the fire started in the attic of an 'out building' used for painting and fabricating. The fire caused the roof of the building collapsed.

Suitor also said there was a problem early on getting water on the fire. Crews had to go about three-quarters of a mile out to get it. No injuries have been reported so far.

We'll have more details as they become available.