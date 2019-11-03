BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters had their hands full Monday afternoon with a fire that destroyed a home on the city's east side.

Firefighters spent almost an hour getting things under control at the house on Playter Stree, off of Broadway near the Central Terminal.

The fire started on the second floor but quickly spread to the attic.

Everyone inside got out ok. One firefighter had to go to the hospital to get checked out.

Damage is estimated at $250,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters say the windy weather made things tough for them.