CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A fire broke out Monday evening at on Andrews and Long avenues in Cheektowaga, prompting area fire department to rush to the scene.

This happened just before 8 p.m.

2 on Your Side has reached out to both the Buffalo and Cheektowaga fire departments for more information, and we have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for more updates.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Recruit New York aims to attract new volunteer firefighters

Fire destroys home in Town of Hartland

Volunteer firefighters meet in Lockport to discuss legislation