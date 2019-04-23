CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A fire broke out Monday evening on Andrews and Long avenues in Cheektowaga, prompting area fire department to rush to the scene.

According to Buffalo Fire, the call went out at 7:44 p.m., and the blaze began at 38 Long Street, in a garage in the back. Authorities said it then spread to a two-and-half-story house that was occupied.

Buffalo Fire was among the crews that assisted.

2 On Your Side also reached out to the Cheektowaga Fire Departments for more information, and we have a crew on the scene.

Cheektowaga Police had said Genesee Street in Cheektowaga was shut down between Pine Ridge and Andrews Avenue as crews fought the fire.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for more updates.

