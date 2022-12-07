x
Fire damages Wyoming County business

A neighbor who lives nearby says the fire happened at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw and that several fire companies were called to battle the fire.
Credit: Photo: John Cope
Photo: John Cope

ARCADE, N.Y. — Fire crews in Arcade had to be called back to a large fire after spending several hours fighting the flames Tuesday night.

The fire was on Mill Street.

At least one of the buildings on the property was completely leveled by the fire. 

2 On Your Side has reached out to the Arcade Fire Department for more information, and will update you when we hear more.

