The fire caused damage to a home on Shepard Avenue between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Firefighters in Kenmore were called to a house fire just before 7am Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Firefighters from Kenilworth, Ellwood and Brighton also assisted.