Fire causes $275K in damages to home on Grand Island

Damage is estimated at $275,000 for the structure and its contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire caused nearly $300,000 in damages to a home on Grand Island over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to a home on Riverdale Drive around 2 a.m. on March 9 for a report of a structure fire.

Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene first and found the home engulfed in flames.

All residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived. Fire crews from Grand Island and Sheridan Park were able to put the bulk of the fire out about 47 minutes after the first call came in.

Firefighters were also able to locate two dogs who were previously unaccounted for.

Damage is estimated at $275,000 for the structure and its contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.