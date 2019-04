BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo home was damaged after a large rubbish fire in the yard spread to the building.

Buffalo fire crews were called out to the home on Commonwealth Ave. off Hertel shortly before 9:30 Thursday morning.

Flames spread to the first and second floors and to a lesser extent, the attic as well.

It's not known yet what started the fire. No one was hurt. The flames caused about $75,000 in damage. A home next door also suffered minor exposure damage.