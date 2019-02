GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Grand Island firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire started around 7:00 a.m. in a home on Stony Point Road between Huth Road and Majestic Woods Drive.

According to the Grand Island Fire Facebook page, the home was undergoing restoration by the owner, who was not at the house at the time of the fire.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. Damage is estimated at $90,000. No injuries were reported.